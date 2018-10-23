China rebuffs plastic rice myth
BEIJING, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. China doesn’t produce plastic rice, a Chinese foreign ministry official told news media representatives of Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries, ARMENPRESS correspondent reports from Beijing.
“Rice made out of plastic is expensive, if you would sell plastic at the price of rice I would buy it all,” Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Zhang Hanhui said.
He said that these kinds of rumors are aimed at damaging the reputation of China.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
