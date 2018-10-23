LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-10-18

LONDON, OCTOBER 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 october:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.57% to $2024.00, copper price up by 0.71% to $6190.50, lead price down by 1.02% to $1991.50, nickel price up by 2.86% to $12600.00, tin price down by 0.10% to $19110.00, zinc price up by 0.25% to $2654.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.