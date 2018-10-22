Artsakh’s President receives delegation of French Arnouville town

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of French Arnouville town at the head of its mayor Pascal Doll on October 22.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed a range of issues related to France-Artsakh relations.

President Sahakyan hailed the Friendship Declaration inked between the Commune of Arnouville and Shekher village of the Artsakh Republic Martouni Region and expressed satisfaction with the high-level cooperation between administrative regions and units of France, noting that it enabled realizing diverse programs in social, economic, humanitarian and public spheres.

Foreign minister Masis Mayilyan and other officials partook at the meeting.