Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-18
YEREVAN, 22 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.33 drams to 484.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.22 drams to 556.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.41 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 630.63 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 88.47 drams to 19111.66 drams. Silver price up by 1.64 drams to 227.41 drams. Platinum price up by 117.74 drams to 12996.89 drams.
