Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 October

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-10-18


YEREVAN, 22 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.33 drams to 484.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.22 drams to 556.80 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 7.41 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 630.63 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 88.47 drams to 19111.66 drams. Silver price up by 1.64 drams to 227.41 drams. Platinum price up by 117.74 drams to 12996.89 drams.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration