Armenian exporters and manufacturers to supply goods to Russian supermarkets without mediators – SCPEC Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian exporters and manufacturers will supply their products to Russian supermarkets without mediators and any barriers, Artak Shaboyan – chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, told reporters within the framework of the Eurasian Week International Forum which launched in Yerevan on October 22, reports Armenpress.

He said representatives of a great number of Russian retail chains have been invited to the Forum, and meetings have already been organized for them with the Armenian exporters.

“As of now some exporters are already cooperating with the Russian supermarkets without mediators, but it is necessary to take actions to increase their number”, he said, adding that the Russian supermarkets preferred to receive the Armenian goods via local suppliers which increased the value of that good and made it less competitive in the market.

The Eurasian Week three-day forum is being held by the initiative of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and the support of the Armenian ministry of economic development and investments and Business Armenia Foundation.

