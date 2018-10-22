Armenia’s acting FM holds meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for South Caucasus

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held a meeting today with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus Ambassador Rudolf Michalka, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting Mnatsakanyan congratulated Michalka on his appointment to office and wished good luck in his mission.

Michalka presented his agenda and upcoming steps in office.

Mnatsakanyan and Michalka addressed the developments that took place in the region and exchanged ideas over prospects of cooperation with the Special Representative’s Office.

At the request of Michalka, Mnatsakanyan touched upon the latest domestic political developments in Armenia, stressing that the government continued the reforms process aimed at combating corruption, strengthening rule of law and justice and ensuring equal conditions in the social and economic sectors based on the broad mandate of the people.

The acting FM reiterated the Armenian government’s commitment on holding snap elections of parliament in conformity with international standards. In this context Mnatsakanyan attached importance to cooperation with OSCE ODHIR and other international institutions.

Presenting Armenia’s stance and approach in the direction of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to the exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

In this context Mnatsakanyan emphasized that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of an atmosphere of security and peace, emphasizing that international partners should refrain from all actions which lead to arms race and which increase dangers of destabilization.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan