Russian experience in improvement of business environment to be interesting for EAEU partners – finance minister

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia has developed roadmaps for presenting an initiative to form a national industry, Russia’s first deputy prime minister, minister of finance Anton Siluanov said during a plenary session of the Eurasian Week International Forum which launched in Yerevan on October 22, reports Armenpress.

“These initiatives aim at contributing to implement the key actions which would allow us to come up with an initiative to form a national industry. 12 roadmaps have been developed within the frames of it so that we can solve the problems of standards in which we were behind the world’s best practice. We have done this work after when the Center for Strategic Initiatives conducted surveys in the business environment. Today we have certain directions, for instance, the registration, connection to communication or infrastructures, permission for construction and a number of other fields. We are already in the world’s top 20, in addition we spread this experience on the regions since business also works in the regions”, the Russian official said.

He stated that each state seeks to form convenient working conditions for the business. Russia has applied to the World Bank 6 years ago with the request to be included in the Doing Business ranking.

“In 2012 Russia was ranked 120 in that ranking. After that there was a task to further improve the business environment and entrepreneurship conditions. As a result the entrepreneurship environment has improved in Russia which is accepted by all businessmen. I think any problem is solved technologically”, the Russian finance minister said, expressing confidence that this experience will be interesting for the EAEU partners.

“We have now adopted the EAEU common customs code. The more legal documents we have in the form of normative legal acts which also reflect the best practice, the better conditions will be created and our residents will live better”, Anton Siluanov said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan