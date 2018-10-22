Kyrgyzstan praises membership to Eurasian Economic Union

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov says his country’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is positive.

Speaking at the plenary session of the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan, Razakov reminded that Kyrgyzstan is a member of the EEU for three years, stressing that positive tendencies are already noticed.

“By joining the Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan gained access to the Union’s market of 183 million [people]. Also with the results of the recent years we notice positive tendencies of exporting our goods to EEU member countries, we have recorded a significant growth of industrial production,” he said. He said that according to statistics the industrial production growth in Kyrgyzstan totals 111 percent.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan