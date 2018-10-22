Economic activity index grows 6.5% January-September

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index growth in January-September 2018 has totaled 6,5% against the same period of last year.

The statistical committee said that besides the agricultural field, all branches recorded growth. The gross industrial output of agriculture dropped 4,8%.

The industrial production volume growth has increased 4%, construction volume 7,6%, service volume – 19,1%.

Economic activity in September grew only 0,2% against last year’s same month, whereas the July indicator was 11,1%.

Taking into account that August recorded 0,6% growth against 2017 August, a tendency of economic activity decrease has been noted for a second consecutive month after July, the committee said.

Foreign trade turnover grew 22,4%. Exports grew 11,6%, imports – 28,6%.



Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan