Lawmakers reject extending second hearing for Electoral Code bill to 72 hours
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The parliament rejected extending the second hearing time period for the Electoral Code bill.
Under the extension the second hearing should had taken place within 72 hours after adoption of first hearing.
But now the second hearing will take place within 24 hours.
The extension bill was rejected by lawmakers in a vote.
Certain Members of Parliament argued that adopting the Electoral Code will within 24 hours is hasty.
Acting Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan had said that they consulted and concluded that the time period can be prolonged to 72 hours.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
