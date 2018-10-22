Atmosphere of mutual trust has developed with Putin, says Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s relations with international partners are honest and without dark corners, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during the Eurasian Week International Forum in Yerevan.

He commented on a reporter’s observation claiming that “Russia is jealous over Armenia’s relations with other superpowers”.

“Frankly speaking I didn’t get this kind of an impression. The relations of our country and my personal relations with our partners are very direct, honest and without dark corners. I am happy that we have developed an atmosphere of mutual trust with our colleagues, especially with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This doesn’t mean that we have the same opinion about everything, that we agree on everything, but this means that we understand mutual opinions and we are confident that we are honest,” Pashinyan said.

