Eurasian Week Forum to touch upon EAEU’s development strategy – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week International Forum, which launched in Yerevan on October 22, is attended by more than 2500 representatives from over 25 countries, reports Armenpress.

During his welcoming remarks Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan said the exhibition, which is organized within the frames of the event, is attended by over 120 companies.

“While organizing the Forum works an importance was attached to the improvement of relations between the authorities and the business. In this sense the cooperation development and collaboration in different branches of economy will be an important task”, he said.

The EEC Board Chairman said different initiatives will be discussed during the Forum. The competition of digital programs will also be summed up.

“The joint activity of cooperatives is the main direction of all integration processes. The competitiveness is at best presented by Australia and New Zealand which act as competitors in the field of livestock, and today they have a joint export strategy which we don’t have”, Tigran Sargsyan said.

He added that the Eurasian Week will also touch upon the Union’s development strategy. “Today the task to carry out joint policy has already matured. In any case, we will always meet criticism about our activity, and new obstacles will appear instead of the eliminated ones”, he noted.

Tigran Sargsyan on behalf of the EEC Board wished productive work to the Forum participants, expressing confidence that their all expectations will be justified.

