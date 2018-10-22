Armenian president on three-day Switzerland trip for World Investment Forum 2018, Crans Montana Forum

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has departed to Switzerland on a three-day working trip, the president’s office said in a press release.

Sarkissian will participate in the World Investment Forum 2018 – organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) – which this year is held under the Investments For Sustainable Development motto in Geneva, Sarkissian's office said.

The Armenian president will deliver remarks at the Global Leaders Assembly on the sidelines of the forum, according to his office.

Sarkissian will also participate in the grand opening of the 20th annual Crans Montana Forum. The Armenian president will be the keynote speaker at the local and global security matters discussions of the event, Sarkissian's office said.

Crans Montana Forum brings together leaders from more than 100 countries who discuss social, economic and security issues in an informal atmosphere.

