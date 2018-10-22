Armenia ready to become practical platform for establishment of reliable economic and commercial ties between EAEU and Iran – acting PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. Deep transformation of political and economic system is taking place in Armenia at the moment, actual economic and political agenda is being formed, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the plenary session of the Eurasian Week International Forum which launched in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“It’s obvious that they are being formed also taking into account the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). I think this Forum is a good platform to sum up the ongoing results of the international process, especially on the eve of transfer of the Union’s Council chairmanship to Armenia. We have already launched the discussions of the issues we are going to propose as priorities during Armenia’s chairmanship at the EAEU”, Pashinyan said.

He stated that during the Forum there will be an opportunity to discuss the existing barriers in the EAEU market, develop practical steps for eliminating them. “I am confident that the Eurasian Week will become the platform where contracts will be signed, all possible joint programs will be discussed and new business ties will be established. It’s welcoming that today’s Forum is attended by more than 300 businessmen who are ready for long-term cooperation with the Eurasian partners, attracting investments, as well as establishing partnership and mutual cooperation. The presence of so many businessmen proves the great interest towards the Forum and the importance of formation of concrete decisions”, the acting PM said.

He highlighted that Armenia shows trade growth sustainable rates and cooperation with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union. “The numbers are the evidence of this. The export volumes from Armenia to the EAEU member states increased by 31.3% in January-July 2018 compared to the same period of 2017, comprising 351.0 million USD. “I am happy to state that growth is recorded at the expense of the markets of almost all member states of the Union. “This speaks about not only the cooperation within the EAEU, but also the stability of Armenia’s membership to the EAEU which already actively affects Armenia’s economic activity, as well as export”, he said.

In his remarks the acting PM also touched upon several key issues. “This year the EAEU member states and Iran signed an interim agreement as a first step for the formation of the Iran-EAEU free trade zone. Armenia is the only EAEU member state that has a land border with Iran. The presence of common border and the formation of free trade zone with Iran is an additional impetus for the development of commercial and economic ties. We are ready to become a practical platform for establishment of reliable economic and commercial ties between the EAEU and Iran”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that he attaches importance to the fact that the Union continues the talks on free trade zone with the countries which are inclined to the cooperation with the EAEU.

