Eurasian Week International Forum kicks off in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Eurasian Week International Forum kicked off in Yerevan on October 22, Armenpress reports.

Before the launch of the plenary session, acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, other high-ranking officials and guests toured the pavilions, got acquainted with the capacities and programs of the participating companies.

The exhibition part includes companies of the EAEU countries from different sectors which carry out export and have export potential, including agriculture products processing, food industry, pharmaceutics, light industry, jewelry and etc.

By the initiative of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the support of Armenia’s ministry of economic development and investments, as well as Business Armenia, the annual largest business event – the Eurasian Week international expo forum is being held in Armenia from October 22 to 24. The forum aims at developing the productive ties between the EAEU businessmen, promoting commercial relations with the third countries.

Nearly 2500 companies from the EAEU and over 250 from third countries are expected to participate in the business forum.

