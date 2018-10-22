Republican Party to announce its position on draft Electoral Code during Parliament’s extraordinary session

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) held a session today in the morning during which the party’s position on the draft Electoral Code submitted by the government to the Parliament has been discussed and approved, the party told Armenpress.

The official position will be released during today’s extraordinary session in the Parliament.

On October 16 the government approved the package of reforms of the Electoral Code. Thereafter, acting deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan, acting justice minister Artak Zeynalyan continued the discussions over the draft with the parliamentary factions. The parliamentary standing committee on state-legal affairs and human rights protection on October 19 approved the draft. The Venice Commission also adopted a statement on the draft Electoral Code, stating that the proposed changes pursue legitimate goals and are mainly positive.

The reforms propose transition from ranked-voting system to the proportional one.

