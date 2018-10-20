Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Lebanese Parliament Speaker highly value bilateral political dialogue

YEREVAN, OCOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of his working visit to Lebanon, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, thanking for the warm reception, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia praised the contribution made by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker to friendship-conducive initiatives.

Nabih Berri welcomed Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Lebanon, noting that it would give fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

The parties appreciated the role played by the vibrant Lebanese-Armenian community, which links the two countries and helps strengthen bilateral relations. Nikol Pashinyan noted that just as in the tragic moments of history, the friendly Lebanon continues to stand by Armenia, contributing thereby to the acknowledgement of the crime of genocide.

In turn, Nabih Berri highly appreciated the role and contribution of Lebanese Armenians in the development of his country. “Our brothers, the Armenians, have representatives in the Lebanese parliament and government, and are making valuable contribution to Lebanon’s progress,” he said.

Keen to see the furtherance of bilateral relations, the Acting Prime Minister of Armenia and the Lebanese Parliament Speaker highlighted the expansion of inter-parliamentary ties and the active work of friendship groups.

The Lebanese Parliament Speaker said Armenia could become a gateway to Europe for Lebanon, and Lebanon - a window to the Middle East for Armenia. In this context, he stressed that vigorous efforts need to be taken to achieve tangible results in that direction.

The parties exchanged views on the current political situation and developments in both countries. In the context of continued efforts to ensure regional security, Nikol Pashinyan and Nabih Berri highlighted Armenia’s participation in the United Nations’ UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

