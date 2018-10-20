Pashinyan posts selfie with his Lebanese counterpart

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Beirut on a working visit, posted a photo with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“It turns out that Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri is also fan of selfies. Thank you for the warm reception”, Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan and his delegation arrived in Lebanon on a two-day working visit on October 20. He already had meetings with President Michel Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan