Pashinyan posts selfie with his Lebanese counterpart
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Beirut on a working visit, posted a photo with Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Facebook, reports Armenpress.
“It turns out that Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri is also fan of selfies. Thank you for the warm reception”, Pashinyan said.
Pashinyan and his delegation arrived in Lebanon on a two-day working visit on October 20. He already had meetings with President Michel Aoun and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
