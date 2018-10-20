Yerevan Mayor hosts former Mayors of the capital Suren Abrahamyan and Vahagn Khachatryan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan hosted former mayors of Yerevan Suren Abrahamyan and Vahagn Khachatryan, the Yerevan City Hall told Armenpress.

Welcoming his former counterparts, Mayor Marutyan thanked for accepting the invitation to meet and stated that it will serve for the benefit of more effectively solving the issues of the capital.

The former officials thanked for the warm reception and invitation and congratulated Hayk Marutyan on his election as Yerevan Mayor, wishing him success in this responsible work. The former mayors of Yerevan stated that they are ready to convey their experience and advice to the new Mayor in case of necessity.

