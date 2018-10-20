Acting PM Pashinyan meets with Speaker of Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Speaker of Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri on October 20, the Lebanese media reported.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to the further development of Armenian-Lebanese political relations.

Nabih Berri touched upon the formation process of the Lebanese government.

Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Lebanon on a two-day working visit. He already met with President Michel Aoun.

The acting PM is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of the Lebanese-Armenian community and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. He will also visit the Armenian spiritual-cultural centers, educational institutions in Beirut.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan