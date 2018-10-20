Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 October

Thousands protest in London, call for referendum on final Brexit deal


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Thousand protesters in London are calling for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, BBC reports.

The protest organizers said this is going to be the “biggest, loudest and most important” demonstration of its kind.

A march was due to start at noon before a rally in Parliament Square, organized by the People's Vote campaign.

Young voters are leading the march, which the organizers are expecting to be more than 100,000-strong.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration