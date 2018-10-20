We need to make economic ties in accordance with high level of political relations – Pashinyan to Lebanese President

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today arrived in Lebanon on a working visit, his Office told Armenpress.

Following the welcoming ceremony the acting PM’s delegation departed to the Lebanese presidential palace where he met with President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri.

Pashinyan thanked the Lebanese President for the warm reception, stating that he is very happy for the visit to the brotherly country Lebanon. “Thank you for your participation in the La Francophonie summit in Yerevan just a week ago and for delivering a very comprehensive speech at the event. A month ago we had a chance to exchange views in New York over the bilateral relations between Armenia and Lebanon. Now as well we have a new opportunity for dialogue. Following Armenia’s independence in 1991 the relations of our countries, the centuries-old connections of our peoples have got new quality which is typical to two friendly states and brotherly peoples. We need to serve this at best for the strengthening of our partnership, implementation of our common goals”, the Armenian acting PM said.

In his turn the Lebanese President welcomed Pashinyan’s visit to the country, stating that it will contribute to further developing and strengthening the traditional friendly ties between the two countries. President Michel Aoun congratulated Nikol Pashinyan for the high-level organization of the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan.

During the meeting the officials stated that there is a high-level political dialogue between the two countries which is conditioned by the historical friendly ties and the key role of the Lebanese-Armenian community. Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian people remember with gratitude the warm attitude of the Lebanese people towards our compatriots who survived the Genocide: “Lebanon is the only country in the region that officially recognized the Armenian Genocide, and this is important not only for the preservation of historical memory, but also for the prevention of new genocides”.

The Lebanese President highly valued the role of the Armenian community in the country’s political, economic, social, cultural, educational and sports life, as well as the intensification of friendship between the two countries and peoples.

The officials also touched upon the opportunities to develop the bilateral commercial ties and attached importance to the active work on this path. “We need to take action to make the bilateral economic ties in accordance with the high-level political and human relations between our countries”, Nikol Pashinyan said. He also introduced the Armenian government’s actions in fight against corruption, simplification of tax and customs procedures, formation of favorable investment environment. The Lebanese President expressed readiness to assist the governments of the two countries in the implementation of programs and initiatives.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed Lebanon’s initiative to establish a “Human Academy”, which was announced by President Michel Aoun during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 21, 2017. “Armenia welcomes Lebanon’s initiative to become a center of dialogue between various civilizations, religions and races and is ready to assist. We are confident that Lebanon’s efforts and experience aimed at the peaceful coexistence of different religions and nations can be instructive for not only separate countries, but also the entire region”, Pashinyan said.

At the end of the meeting the Armenian acting PM left a note at the Honorary Guest Book.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan