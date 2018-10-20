Bellegprom Concern to represent Belarus at upcoming Eurasian Week forum in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Companies affiliated with Bellegprom Concern will represent Belarus during the upcoming Eurasian Week international forum which will be held in Armenia, Belta reports.

Bellegprom’s exposition will feature two companies – 8 Marta and Galanteya.

The Eurasian Week is a large-scale international business forum bringing together companies from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The event has been held every year since 2016. This year’s forum will include an exhibition of exporting companies from the EAEU member states. The exhibition will be structured into six sections, including organic agriculture, high-tech light industry, pharmaceutics and medical equipment, and jewelry production.

The forum will be held in Yerevan from October 22 o 24.

