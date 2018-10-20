Armenia’s acting PM arrives in Beirut, Lebanon

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation arrived in Beirut on a two-day working visit on October 20, the Lebanese National News Agency reports.

Acting PM Pashinyan will have meetings with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri.

Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with the representatives of the Lebanese-Armenian community and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. He will also visit the Armenian spiritual-cultural centers, educational institutions in Beirut.

