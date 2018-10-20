NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-10-18
NEW YORK, OCTOBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 19 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is stood at $1230.18, silver futures is stood at $14.58, while platinum futures is stood at $828.00.
The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).
New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:50 One of participants of La Francophonie Economic Forum to establish Canadian ISB engineering company branch in Armenia
- 10:54 President of Artsakh sends congratulatory address to Catholicos Aram I on 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood
- 10:53 European Stocks - 19-10-18
- 10:52 US stocks - 19-10-18
- 10:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-10-18
- 10:49 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 19-10-18
- 10:47 Oil Prices - 19-10-18
- 10.19-22:10 Venice Commission issues statement on Electoral Code amendments of Armenia
- 10.19-21:28 Amendments of Armenia’s Electoral Code discussed at Venice Commission – The Commission will not hinder the process of Armenia's sustainable development
- 10.19-19:28 Business and politics cannot merge in Armenia – acting PM
- 10.19-18:50 Nikol Pashinyan highlights elimination of drug transit route through Syunik Province
- 10.19-18:28 Pashinyan heralds end of oligarchy era in Armenia
- 10.19-18:07 Kamo Areyan relieved from post of First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan
- 10.19-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-18
- 10.19-17:32 Asian Stocks - 19-10-18
- 10.19-17:13 President Sarkissian, Mayor Marutyan exchange views on Yerevan’s development prospects
- 10.19-16:39 Business Armenia supported exports of almost 6 billion AMD during January-September 2018
- 10.19-16:36 Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
- 10.19-15:49 Acting Deputy PM holds meeting with Vietnam Communist Party official
- 10.19-15:47 Copper factory shutdown in Armenian town prompts protests
- 10.19-15:37 President of Artsakh visits Oncology Center in Stepanakert
- 10.19-15:10 Parliamentary committee to debate amnesty bill in coming days – acting justice minister
- 10.19-14:54 President nominates attorney Vahe Grigoryan for vacant Constitutional Court judge position
- 10.19-14:32 Former head of Armenia’s Olympic Committee dead at 79
- 10.19-14:20 Parliamentary committee approves Electoral Code amendments
- 10.19-13:55 Presentation of book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia” held in Yerevan
- 10.19-13:50 ‘Creating job opportunities is government’s methodology in solving any issue’ – Pashinyan pays visit to Syunik province
- 10.19-13:10 Acting PM Pashinyan holds meeting with Izmirlian Foundation’s Vice President Greg Jerejian
- 10.19-12:54 Economy ministry, ECOS sign contract on launching Hrazdan FEZ
- 10.19-12:51 Acting PM Pashinyan receives heads of Penitentiary Services of CIS participating states
- 10.19-12:09 Republicans still vague over participation in expected snap polls
- 10.19-11:35 Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan extends condolences over Kerch college attack
- 10.19-11:14 Advisors to Russian and US Presidents to participate in upcoming International Forum of Eurasian Partnership in Yerevan
- 10.19-11:05 First round of expected ‘failed election’ of PM to be held October 24 after Pashinyan’s maneuvered resignation
- 10.19-10:34 Russia, Uzbekistan sign $27 billion worth agreements at interregional forum
20:21, 10.16.2018
Viewed 3657 times Everything will be OK, I love you all – PM Pashinyan’s moving resignation address
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 3501 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
12:11, 10.18.2018
Viewed 2658 times President Sarkissian donates entire salary since taking office to charity
12:01, 10.17.2018
Viewed 2489 times New Armenia pulls like a magnet: Multiple illegal border-crossing attempts in three days from Turkey
16:37, 10.13.2018
Viewed 2043 times PHOTO: Dozens of presidential aircraft parked at Zvartnots airport as Yerevan transformed into Francophonie global capital October 11-12