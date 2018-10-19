Amendments of Armenia’s Electoral Code discussed at Venice Commission – The Commission will not hinder the process of Armenia's sustainable development

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is in Venice on a working visit at the invitation of the Venice Commission.

Mirzoyan met with Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio on October 19. During the meeting Arart Mirzoyan thanked the Venice Commission for the effective cooperation with the Armenian Government.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan gave a speech during the 116th plenary session of the Venice Commission, during which he presented the amendment process of the Electoral Code of Armenia and the main proposed amendments.

The acting First Deputy PM of Armenia also introduced the ongoing political developments in Armenia and informed the Commission about the PM’s resignation. Ararart Mirzoyan particularly said that the early elections in Armenia are meant to sum up the peaceful revolution of the people that took place in May, to overcome the political, institutional and constitutional crisis in the country and to establish a really representational parliament, since the present parliament does not reflect the political will and preferences of the Armenian people.

Based on the discussions, reaffirming its recommendations enshrined in its Guidelines of the Best practice, which are about the necessity to make amendments at least within a year proceeding the elections, the Venice Commission recorded the unique political situation in Armenia and under such conditions, if there is consensus between political forces over the amendments of the Electoral Code, the Venice Commission will not hinder the process of Armenia's sustainable development.

