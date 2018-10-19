Nikol Pashinyan highlights elimination of drug transit route through Syunik Province

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Syunik Province of Armenia is of strategic importance. It’s a major industrial center. Besides, it’s the only province that shares border with Iran, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election rally of “My step” block.

“If Yerevan is the head of Armenia, Syunik is the backbone of entire Armenia, even Artsakh”, Pashinyan said, adding that the only road linking Armenia and Iran passes through Syunik. “We have two borders, with Georgia and with Iran. We have entries to Georgia through 3 provinces, but Syunik is the only province linking Armenia with Iran. This is the reason why Syunik has a strategic importance”, he said.

The acting PM recorded with pain that drug trafficking cases are often exposed in Syunik. “Some part of those drugs is exported from Armenia, jeopardizing the reputation of the country, and some part remains here, jeopardizing the health of the young people. It would be naïve to think that only foreigners are involved in this crime”, Pashinyan emphasized, adding that it’s a key task for him to eliminate the drug transit route through Syunik Province.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan