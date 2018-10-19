Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-10-18

YEREVAN, 19 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.32 drams to 483.80 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.58 drams to 554.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.23 drams to 630.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 81.46 drams to 19023.19 drams. Silver price down by 1.95 drams to 225.77 drams. Platinum price down by 146.92 drams to 12879.15 drams.