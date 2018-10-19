Business Armenia supported exports of almost 6 billion AMD during January-September 2018

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Business Armenia – the national body for promotion of exports, investments and tourism, has supported exports of over 5 billion 910 million AMD during the months from January to September 2018, which exceeds the 5.7 billion AMD figure of the last year, Business Armenia executive director Armen Avak Avakian said during a press conference on October 18, reports Armenpress.

“We expect this figure will reach 7 billion AMD. In the first 9 months of 2018, 17 million 395 thousand USD foreign investments have been ensured by the support of the foundation, memorandums of understanding on 28.6 million USD are signed. Our target was 46 million USD, and I think we will exceed this number”, he said.

He informed that during today’s session of the Board of Trustees a decision was made to expand the activity fields of the Business Armenia and include the field of information technologies. “At the same time, there will be an optimization in the foundation as a result we will have saving worth 108 million AMD. I am confident that optimization will not affect our figures, and we will continue raising them with a smaller team”, he added.

