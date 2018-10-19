Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will visit Lebanon on a two-day working trip October 20.

Pashinyan will have meetings with President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri and Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, his office said.

The acting PM of Armenia will also meet with the Armenian community and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

Visits to Armenian spiritual, cultural and educational institutions of Beirut are also planned.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan