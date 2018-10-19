Acting Deputy PM holds meeting with Vietnam Communist Party official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan has held a meeting with Nguyen Tuan Fong, a foreign relations official of the Vietnam Communist Party’s Central Committee.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Raisa Vardanyan was also present at the meeting.

At the meeting Grigoryan attached importance to developing bilateral relations between Armenia and Vietnam given the free trade agreement signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam. He stressed that exchange of experience and contacts namely in digitization, healthcare, education and social issues will be of mutual benefit.

Nguyen Tuan Fong thanked for the reception that noted that despite the geographic distance the two countries have developed productive cooperation, which can serve as a good foundation for future deepening of ties.

Both sides noted that joint efforts should be made for realizing the existing great untapped economic potential.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan