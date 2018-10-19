Former head of Armenia’s Olympic Committee dead at 79

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Former President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Rafael Toroyan has passed away at the age of 79, the Olympic Committee of Armenia said.

He served as president of the Olympic committee of Armenia from 1993 to 1994.

At the time of his death he was the deputy director of the Sports Medicine and Anti-Doping Service Republican Center, a governmental non-commercial organization under the ministry of sports and youth affairs.

The cause of death wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan