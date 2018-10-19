Parliamentary committee approves Electoral Code amendments

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary committee on state legal affairs and human rights protection has approved the bill on amending the Electoral Code.

All members who were in attendance of the debates unanimously voted in favor.

ARF lawmaker Andranik Karapetyan said he approves the bill because their party is in favor of amendments in terms of concept. “We will present our recommendations during the plenary session and we will express our stance through voting,” he said.

Chair of the committee Gevorg Kostanyan urges everyone to vote in favor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan