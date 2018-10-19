Acting PM Pashinyan receives heads of Penitentiary Services of CIS participating states

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today received heads of delegations who arrived in Armenia to participate in the session of the Council of Heads of Penitentiary Services of the CIS participating states, the acting PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests the acting PM said the work of penitentiary services is very important for overcoming security challenges at national, regional and international levels, ensuring legality and fighting crime, and the deepening of the cooperation within the CIS will contribute to further strengthening the inter-state ties.

Director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service Gennady Kornienko on behalf of the meeting participants thanked the acting Armenian PM for the reception and assessed effectively the activity of the Council of Heads of CIS Penitentiary Services. He assured that the Council will continue actively working and recording results in the directions of common policy development, exchange of information and experience, increase of productivity of work and etc.

Acting PM Pashinyan wished success to the works of the session of the Council to be held today in Yerevan.

