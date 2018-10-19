Republicans still vague over participation in expected snap polls

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) says it still doesn’t have a final decision about participating or not participating in the possible early elections of parliament.

Asked to comment on media rumors purporting they have indeed decided to take part in the snap polls, HHK Vice President Armen Ashotyan reminded his earlier statement on Facebook regarding the party’s executive body session, which didn’t include such a matter on its agenda.

“If a decision like that existed I would have published it myself,” he said.

He said the party is analyzing, discussing and studying the situation.

“I and numerous other colleagues are in favor of participating, we also suggest a strategic plan, but some of our colleges don’t share this opinion. We don’t need to hurry because the early elections aren’t even set yet,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan