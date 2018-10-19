Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan extends condolences over Kerch college attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan extended condolences over the explosion in the Kerch college in Crimea, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“We have learnt with a deep sorrow about the tragedy that happened in a college in Kerch as a result of which many people have been killed and injured.

We extend our deepest condolences and support to the relatives and friends of the victims, and wish speedy recovery to the injured”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan