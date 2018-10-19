Republicans convene executive body session to discuss early elections
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) has convened an Executive Body session at the party’s headquarters, HHK Vice President Armen Ashotyan said on Facebook.
The session was chaired by HHK chairman, former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, he said.
“The domestic political situation was discussed at the session, the Electoral Code bill that has been submitted to parliament by the government was addressed, and issues concerning the expected early elections of parliament were touched upon,” Ashotyan said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
