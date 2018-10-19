Acting minister of transport, communication and IT receives Ambassador of Netherlands

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of transport, communication and information technologies Hakob Arshakyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Douma, the ministry told Armenpress.

The acting minister introduced the Ambassador on Armenia’s great potential in the high technologies sector, touched upon the experience on assisting startups within the frames of public-private partnership programs, as well as the programs aimed at development of the field.

During the meeting the officials also discussed the cooperation opportunities in high technologies, road construction, transportation fields, the development of infrastructures.

Ambassador Johannes Douma said he will take necessary actions to further strengthen and develop the ties between Armenia and the Netherlands.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan