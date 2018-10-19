Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 October

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 18-10-18


LONDON, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 18 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.02% to $2023.50, copper price up by 0.55% to $6247.00, lead price down by 3.25% to $2027.00, nickel price up by 0.56% to $12550.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $19225.00, zinc price up by 0.85% to $2618.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Merchant words

Hairstyles 2019



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration