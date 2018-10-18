Pashinyan hopes Armenian economy will do better after the early elections  

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hopes that the economic situation will improve after the early elections, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters on October 18.

“The pending political situation also causes the economic situation to somehow remain in its place. This is a rule in economics. We hope the economic situation will be far more active after the early parliamentary elections”, he said.

The acting PM also emphasized that they are interested in investments in Armenia, while the Government will spare no efforts to support investors.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan