There are no oligarchs in Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. According to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, there are no oligarchs in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan told the reporters on October 18, answering the question about Gagik Tsarukyan.

“Mr. Tsarukyan is a major proprietor in Armenia and it’s not a secret for anyone. The rest is not to be commented by me. I have already announced that there are no oligarchs in Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

Referring to the announcement of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan about the fact that there is vacuum in Armenia’s political field, Pashinyan emphasized that the vacuum will be filled after the early parliamentary elections.

“Generally speaking, vacuum exists in the political field, but the early parliamentary elections will put everything in their places. Early parliamentary elections are also aimed at overcoming the exisiting vacuum”, the acting PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan