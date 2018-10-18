We want to make Armenia a leading technological country – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, congratulating on the occasion, the acting PM said, “It’s our duty to remember today with respect and gratefulness those who established this institution back in 1943. Implementing such an initiative during the war years meant not only to believe in the victory and establishment of peace, but also to unconditionally believe in Armenia, its people, our great potential for science”.

According to Pashinyan, after the collapse of the USSR great efforts were made to adapt the NAS to the new realities and be able to operate effectively, but the complications of the transitional period did not allow Armenia’s economy to continue having the same role it has during the Soviet years.

“I recall all this not just as a memory, but try to emphasize the program, the ambition that the Armenian Government adopted following the non-violent, velvet revolution. We want to make Armenia a technologically progressive country as it used to be during the years of the USSR. We have the most important thing for that – human resources”, Nikol Pashinytan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan