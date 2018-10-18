President Armen Sarkissian receives PwC company representatives

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) company representatives - Managing Partner PwC in Russia Igor Lotakov, Partner PwC in Russia Inga Shakhnazarova and PwC Armenia Executive Director Victor Nalbandyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is a largest company which focuses on audit and assurance, tax and consulting services. It operates in 157 countries of the world. The company operates in Armenia since 2007.

During the meeting the officials discussed issues relating to expanding the company’s activity in Armenia, in particular, making Armenia more recognized from investments perspective, as well as the possible programs and ideas on attracting foreign investments.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan