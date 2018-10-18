Armenia’s acting PM holds meeting with Ambassador of Republic of Korea

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun, the government told Armenpress.

“We attach importance to the constant development of the Armenian-Korean relations also in the context that we want to carry out a revolution in Armenia’s economic policy as it happened in the Republic of Korea”, the acting PM said in his remarks. He stated that the Armenian government is interested in attracting investments from the Republic of Korea and implementing joint programs. Pashinyan said Armenia abolished visa requirements for the Korean citizens and expressed hope that this will contribute to intensifying the ties between the citizens of the two countries and increasing tourism flows. Nikol Pashinyan also talked about the political events at the Korean Peninsula and welcomed the ongoing steps which are directed for reducing the tension.

Woo Yoon-keun in this turn thanked for the reception and conveyed to the acting PM the warm greetings of the President of the Republic of Korea. The Ambassador said his country’s government is ready to share the economic policy experience with the Armenian partners and added that they as well are interested in the development of bilateral economic cooperation. He expressed confidence that the agreement on promotion and mutual protection of investments, which will be signed in Yerevan on October 19, will give new impetus for the expansion of business ties. The Ambassador informed that a group of Korean businessmen are in Armenia these days who are examining Armenia’s investment environment and are interested in implementing investment programs. He also thanked Nikol Pashinyan for the support to the peaceful settlement of the issues existing between the two Koreas.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed confidence that the abovementioned agreement will contribute to deepening the bilateral economic ties and increasing the trade turnover volumes. He thanked the Korean government for the technical assistance provided to Armenia, as well as for supporting Syrian Armenian refugees.

The officials also exchanged views on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Pashinyan thanked the Republic of Korea for demonstrating balanced stance on the NK conflict.

