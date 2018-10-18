Deputy Speaker of Parliament holds meeting with EU official

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan (pictured center) held a meeting today with Thomas Mayr-Harting, the Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia in the European External Action Service (EEAS).

EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski also attended the meeting, the parliament’s press service said.

The meeting focused on the domestic political developments of Armenia and issues of bilateral interest.

