Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul extends condolences on photojournalism virtuoso Ara Guler's passing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, known as the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople, has extended condolences over the passing of Ara Guler, the renowned Armenian-Turkish photojournalist who died at the age of 90 on October 17.

“It was with great sorrow that we learnt about the passing of world-famous photography master Ara Guler,” the patriarchate said in a statement.

“During his life he was the true summit of photojournalism,” it continued.

“Guler is gone physically, but his name and memory will remain due to his unique art”.

The patriarchate said Guler’s funeral will take place midday October 20 at the Holy Trinity Church in Beyoglu, Istanbul.

Earlier today Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan too offered condolences over the passing of Guler.

Guler’s prominence led to him being nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul" or "the Photographer of Istanbul".

