ECHR issues new judgments concerning 2008 March 1 events in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has issued judgments over the CASE OF VOSKERCHYAN v. ARMENIA and CASE OF AYVAZYAN v. ARMENIA concerning the March 1, 2008 events.

The two citizens of Armenia objected their arrests to the European court.

The ECHR held that there have been violations of Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights in the arrest and detention of Grigor Voskerchyan and Masis Ayvazyan.

The court holds that the Armenian government must pay 3000 Euros to Voskerchyan and 4500 Euros to Ayvazyan in non‑pecuniary damages.

Earlier in September, the ECHR had made a similar judgment concerning the March 1 events.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan