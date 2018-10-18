Armenia, Bulgaria to establish business ties in IT field

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the president’s draft decree on approving the cooperation agreement between Armenia and Bulgaria in the spheres of IT and communication, reports Armenpress.

According to the draft, the agreement enables to develop the mutual cooperation between the Armenian and Bulgarian public administration bodies. It will contribute to the creation of business ties between the two countries in IT and communication fields.

