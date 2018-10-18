Acting FM highlights US National Security Advisor’s upcoming Armenia trip as ‘important’

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is highlighting the upcoming visit of US National Security Advisor John Bolton to Armenia.

“We will speak about it in a timeframe closer to the visit, now we are preparing, it is a very important visit. Bolton is traveling to Russia, he is coming to the region, and we have our agenda with the United States, that is affirmed, developed throughout years. There are bilateral issues, there is a regional agenda, around which we will hold meetings with the US representative,” Mnatsakanyan said.

Asked if the purpose of the visit is to develop Armenia-NATO ties, Mnatsakanyan replied: “We have our developed stances and we remain within the framework of these stances.”

John Bolton will visit Armenia as part of a regional visit. On October 12, he said on Twitter that he will visit the region October 20.

“On October 20th I'll be travelling to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia to meet with my counterparts and other senior officials to advance American interests on a range of security issues,” Bolton said on Twitter.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan