Time for Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to become structure of 21st century – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian today visited Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, toured the Fund, got acquainted with the activities of different divisions. He was accompanied by the Fund’s new executive director Haykak Arshamyan. Thereafter, Armen Sarkissian met with the staff during which he talked about the role and activity of the Fund, the importance to work with new methods and principles in the contemporary world.

“The Fund is a great value for our people since it has been created in difficult conditions for the Republic and our people and had a mission which it carried out with a great glory. I am not the one who should tell you about the achievements, programs and respect the Fund had among Armenians all over the world. It’s just enough to visit different places in Armenia, depart from Yerevan to Stepanakert and see what high-quality road is constructed. There are multiple similar successful programs. Therefore, first of all I want to congratulate you that you work in a structure which really has a pan-Armenian significance with its activities”, the President said.

He expressed gratitude to all Armenians, all citizens of Armenia, friends of the Armenian people who had their contribution to the implementation of the Fund’s programs. “Again addressing my congratulations to our compatriots, I want to state that the Fund is not only alive, but also has a very good professional team. No hardship can affect our faith, love and dedication to the homeland and structures which bring their contribution to that homeland and the great homeland, I mean Armenia, Artsakh and also the Diaspora. As I expect from the Fund to actively operate not only in Armenia and Artsakh, but also in the Diaspora, there must be no doubt that we all should invest our potential, do everything possible for both the homeland, Artsakh and the whole Armenian people to reach their goals. I expect that we all jointly support, assist the Fund so that it will carry out its patriotic work in Armenia and Artsakh”.

The President stated that it’s time for the Fund to revise its past path, assess the achievements and shortcomings. “Time moves faster than we can think of. Therefore, the Fund needs to adopt new approaches, have new programs and work in a new way. The processes are moving quickly in Armenia, the world in the 21st century. I believe that the Fund will record new achievements. I believe that the past path, achievements, as well as difficulties will be lesson, the Fund again will move forward its mission. This is my message to you, the Fund’s staff. This is also my message to all citizens of the Republic of Armenia and all Armenians”.

The President also congratulated and wished success to the new executive director, stating that he has a lot of tasks to do. Armen Sarkissian proposed the Fund’s executive to present the new vision of its activity in a short period of time, taking into account the changes and developments of the time. “The Fund has been created in the 20th century and reached many achievements: it’s time for the Fund to become an institution of the 21st century”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan